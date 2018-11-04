Yiddish and Yiddishkeit: An Exploration of Language and Culture

Sundays, November 4, 11, and 25, and December 2 and 9, 2018, 2:30 – 4:00 pm.

Were you raised in a family that spoke Yiddish? Are you looking for someone with whom to speak Yiddish? Are you seeking to refresh your rusty or neglected Yiddish language skills? Or enhance them? If yes, then this multi-generational five-class series is for you! Learn the basics of Yiddish as well as Yiddishkeit!

$30/person for entire series or $8/class. Register with Eileen Marting, Administrative Assistant, through the Temple Adat Shalom office, at (858)451-1200.