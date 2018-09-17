YMCA of San Diego County Celebrates New Americans During 'Welcoming Week'
Jackie Robinson Family YMCA 151 YMCA Way, San Diego, California 92102
The YMCA of San Diego County joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in hosting Welcoming Week events, bringing together immigrants and U.S.-born residents to promote cross-cultural understanding and raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone.
The Jackie Robinson YMCA will host the following activity. All events are free and open to the public.
- Know Your Rights Workshop: Immigration News Seminar
