YMCA of San Diego County Celebrates New Americans During 'Welcoming Week'
YMCA Misson Valley 5505 Friars Road, San Diego, California 92144
The YMCA of San Diego County joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in hosting Welcoming Week events, bringing together immigrants and U.S.-born residents to promote cross-cultural understanding and raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone.
The Mission Valley YMCA will host the following activity. All events are free and open to the public.
- Community Social Event: Meet and greet local community members from different backgrounds.
