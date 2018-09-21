YMCA of San Diego County Celebrates New Americans During 'Welcoming Week'

The YMCA of San Diego County joins Welcoming America and hundreds of other organizations nationwide in hosting Welcoming Week events, bringing together immigrants and U.S.-born residents to promote cross-cultural understanding and raise awareness of the benefits of welcoming everyone.

The Copley-Price Family YMCA will host the following activity. All events are free and open to the public.

- Refugee Resettlement 101: This interactive session is focused on increasing your cultural competence regarding the refugee population experience. You’ll learn about the current refugee crisis, who is a refugee, how a refugee camp is set up overseas, the U.S. refugee resettlement process, security checks and what is provided to refugees when they arrive in the U.S. and San Diego.