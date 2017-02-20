Yoga & Wine Night
Rose Wine Pub 2219 30th St., San Diego, California 92102
Move. Taste. Connect. Cheers!
Come play with us for a night of yoga, wine and community. Enjoy yoga class in this beautiful space designed to ease you into a peaceful place of balance. After, we will enjoy a glass and a lesson in wine tasting (there's chocolate too!), fostering easy connections in an easy environment. Space is limited, visit event website for tickets and details.
Info
Rose Wine Pub 2219 30th St., San Diego, California 92102 View Map
South Park