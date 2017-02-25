Join us for quiet teacher-led morning yoga under our dome before doors open!

Enjoy an all-levels flow class with modifications so that each individual can go at their own pace and work to their level of experience (suitable for both beginners and continuing students). Yoga One’s knowledgeable and professional teachers offer optimal alignment principles paired with breath and present moment awareness.

Classes are designed to foster a positive, non-competitive environment, encouraging well-being, mindfulness, and community.

Don’t forget to bring your own mat, water, and towel to class!

Tickets: $5 for museum members and Balboa Park employees/$10 for E-Club members

• Each museum member is entitled to one additional guest ticket at the member price.

• Each Balboa Park employee is entitled to one ticket at the member price.

• Tickets are non-refundable, but they are fully transferable to another person.

Yoga in the Rotunda classes take place on the 2nd and 4th Saturday or every month.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2k3NbYg