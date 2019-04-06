Yoga & Macrame

to Google Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00

Meraki Cafe 1735 Adams Ave 1735 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116

Join us for a special yoga class & macrame workshop on the cutest patio in University Heights!

Start with a 60 minute ALL LEVELS yoga class lead by Drew of Elements Integrated, focusing on stretching, meditation and breathwork.

After class, bliss out and enjoy a complementary coffee or tea beverage (Other refreshments and menu items will be available for purchase).

Then get knotty and learn to make a yoga mat holder, using basic knots, guided from start to finish and take home a super cute handmade holder for yourself or another yogi.

BONUS - All attendees will receive a Wellness Swag Bag, filled with goodies from local vendors.

Info

Meraki Cafe 1735 Adams Ave 1735 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116 View Map
Outdoors, Workshops
University Heights
to Google Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00 iCalendar - Yoga & Macrame - 2019-04-06 14:30:00