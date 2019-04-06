Yoga & Macrame
Meraki Cafe 1735 Adams Ave 1735 Adams Ave, San Diego, California 92116
Join us for a special yoga class & macrame workshop on the cutest patio in University Heights!
Start with a 60 minute ALL LEVELS yoga class lead by Drew of Elements Integrated, focusing on stretching, meditation and breathwork.
After class, bliss out and enjoy a complementary coffee or tea beverage (Other refreshments and menu items will be available for purchase).
Then get knotty and learn to make a yoga mat holder, using basic knots, guided from start to finish and take home a super cute handmade holder for yourself or another yogi.
BONUS - All attendees will receive a Wellness Swag Bag, filled with goodies from local vendors.