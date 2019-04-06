Yoga & Macrame

Join us for a special yoga class & macrame workshop on the cutest patio in University Heights!

Start with a 60 minute ALL LEVELS yoga class lead by Drew of Elements Integrated, focusing on stretching, meditation and breathwork.

After class, bliss out and enjoy a complementary coffee or tea beverage (Other refreshments and menu items will be available for purchase).

Then get knotty and learn to make a yoga mat holder, using basic knots, guided from start to finish and take home a super cute handmade holder for yourself or another yogi.

BONUS - All attendees will receive a Wellness Swag Bag, filled with goodies from local vendors.