Yoga Nidra
On Point Acupuncture and Wellness Center 8680 Navajo Road 8680 Navajo Rd #Suite 110, San Diego, California 92119
Join us in a class in which you focus on a state of being between sleep and consciousness thats conductive to deep emotional and physical healing, rewiring the brain, and self exploration. Yoga Nidra helps the body restore, rest, de- stress, and increase awareness. This class will be paired with gentle stretching, and mini-intuitive readings.
