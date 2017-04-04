YogaWineTribe
Gianni Buonomo Vintners Winery and Tasting Room 4836 Newport Ave, San Diego, California 92107
Move. Taste. Connect. Cheers!
Leave life at the door and come enjoy a night of yoga, wine and community! You're experience starts with a unique yoga class side by side amongst new friends and the wine barrels themselves.
Designed to ease you into a place of peace and balance this class is tailored to all levels. After, we will enjoy 2 wines and a lesson in wine tasting, fostering easy connections in an easy environment.
We complete the experience with a raffle and giveaways (free bottle of wine anyone?) but please stay as long as you like, enjoy another glass, a cheese plate or just some time to connect. Space is limited, join the tribe now at www.yogawinetribe.com Online payments and cash options available.
Info
