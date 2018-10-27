The Good Earth / Great Chefs series is excited to welcome the celebrated chef and author Yotam Ottolenghi, he will be signing copies of his new cookbook SIMPLE at The Chino Farm, in Rancho Santa Fe, on Saturday, October 27th, 11am - 1pm. Join us for a festive morning on the farm with live bluegrass music, tastings made with fresh farm produce, and drinks. This event is free and open to the public, rain or shine.