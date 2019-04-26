Who Are You?

AC/SD-Artists Cooperative San Diego's inaugural art reception. Join us at Torque Moto Cafe to help celebrate our first artist showcase. This event features 10 local artists, live music w/ The Canyon Misfits, full cafe menu with beer and wine available for purchase.

Show runs from 4/27 -5/21.

Artists Cooperative San Diego exists to provide artists with their own creative work spaces and the opportunity to display, show and sell their art. @artistscoopsd