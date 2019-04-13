Young Arts Patrons Ice Cream Social

Swing by The Studio Door for our first ice cream social. This is the kick off event for arts patrons and philanthropists who are under 40 and interested in becoming informed donors. Have fun, meet the next generation of local artists and educate yourself on how to support the creative community.

Artist: Alfa_Kat, who has learned how to utilize instagram to sell her art, was recently interviewed on KPBS and is our youngest studio artist.

Special Guest: Patricia Frischer of San Diego Visual Arts Network will present the secrets of collecting art.