Youth Media & Tech Camp
Digital Gym CINEMA 2921 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
ABOUT OUR CAMPS
During our weeklong camps, students will learn to operate a camera, create storyboards, edit in iMovie or Final Cut Pro, and use our Green Room studio. All classes take place at the Digital Gym, a multi-purpose community space in North Park managed by the Media Arts Center San Diego, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing filmmaking tools and media education to under-resourced communities in an effort to create social change.
COST: $250
SPRING CAMP DATES
March 25-29, 2019
April 1-5, 2019
April 8-12, 2019
April 15-19, 2019
April 22-26, 2019
Hours: 8:30am- 3:00pm
Late Pick-Up: 5:00 pm ($65/week)
Early Drop-Off: 7:30 am ($65/week)