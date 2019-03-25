Youth Media & Tech Camp

ABOUT OUR CAMPS

During our weeklong camps, students will learn to operate a camera, create storyboards, edit in iMovie or Final Cut Pro, and use our Green Room studio. All classes take place at the Digital Gym, a multi-purpose community space in North Park managed by the Media Arts Center San Diego, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to providing filmmaking tools and media education to under-resourced communities in an effort to create social change.

COST: $250

SPRING CAMP DATES

March 25-29, 2019

April 1-5, 2019

April 8-12, 2019

April 15-19, 2019

April 22-26, 2019

Hours: 8:30am- 3:00pm

Late Pick-Up: 5:00 pm ($65/week)

Early Drop-Off: 7:30 am ($65/week)