Youth Media & Tech Camps – Fall/Winter 2018-2019

Registration Is Now OPEN for Media Arts Center San Diego’s 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Youth Filmmaking Camps! (AGES 6-14 yrs old)

Youth get to flex their creative technology muscles through creating an original movie from start to finish. Campers, ages 6-14, will learn how to operate a camera, edit in iMovie, create storyboards and use our Green Screen Studio! A matinee of the youth’s film projects will be premiered on the last day of camp to a full house in our independent movie theater, the Digital Gym CINEMA! No experience necessary!