Youth Media & Tech Camps – Fall/Winter 2018-2019

Media Arts Center 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104

Registration Is Now OPEN for Media Arts Center San Diego’s 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Youth Filmmaking Camps! (AGES 6-14 yrs old)

Youth get to flex their creative technology muscles through creating an original movie from start to finish. Campers, ages 6-14, will learn how to operate a camera, edit in iMovie, create storyboards and use our Green Screen Studio! A matinee of the youth’s film projects will be premiered on the last day of camp to a full house in our independent movie theater, the Digital Gym CINEMA! No experience necessary!

Media Arts Center 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 2921 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, California 92104
