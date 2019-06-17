La Jolla Playhouse offers a series of fun, interactive theatre training programs throughout the summer through its YP@LJP (Young Performers at La Jolla Playhouse) programs, including Young Performers’ Workshop (YPW) for grades 3 – 12, Young Performers’ Academy (YPA) for grades 5 – 12, Conservatory for grades 10 – 12 and Technical Theatre Training (Tech) for grades 7 – 12. Give your kids a dynamic experience in a supportive, creative environment where they will learn stagecraft and performance skills that inspire confidence and self-expression, as well as build character both on stage and off.

One-week and multi-week programs begin as early as June 17, 2019 and run as late as July 26, 2019.

For more specific program dates visit https://lajollaplayhouse.org/education/yp-ljp/.