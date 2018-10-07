YSC 20th Anniversary Celebration
Karl Strauss Brewery Tasting Room 5985 Santa Fe St., San Diego, California 92109
During the past two decades, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) has provided hundreds of Newly Diagnosed Resource Kits (NDRKs) to young women in San Diego, established support groups and networking opportunities, and educated the public that young women can and do get breast cancer. Join us as we celebrate our survivors, co-survivors, volunteers, healthcare providers and cancer game changers at our casual and free 20th Anniversary Celebration this October.
Info
Karl Strauss Brewery Tasting Room 5985 Santa Fe St., San Diego, California 92109 View Map
Special Events
Pacific Beach, San Diego