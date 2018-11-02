Yutaka Murakami Opening Reception

Yutaka Murakami was born in Takarazuka City, Hyogo, Japan in 1961 He was awakened to Shinto shrine Buddhist temple worship since childhood and he pushes forward an original study of Shinto and the old Shinto. Since 2004, as a mean to express and depict the various images at the time of Shinto Shire worship, he investigated the creation of characters and paintings about the auspicious which in turn, he dedicates to many Shinto shrines. In addition, his painting grew a favorable reception as the “the painting calling for fortune" from many successful leaders, such as business owners and medical professionals, and are seen as popular gifts for celebration and lifetime milestones.

Opening reception on November 2 at 4:30 PM, JFG Exhibit Hall.

*Postcard painting workshop will be held at 2:00 PM, JFG Exhibit Hall. Free with JFG admission.