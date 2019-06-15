Zombies Amongst Us
After 12 exhibitions in eight cities along the West Coast, three years of zombies on tour comes to a close. Come see the macabre satire of "Zombies Amongst Us," original paintings and prints by pulp surrealist David Russell Talbott. Opening reception 5pm-9pm on June 15th, 2019. Running through the middle of July at the Del Dia Cafe Galleria. --- Free show!
