10: The miseducation of mezcal at Cantina Mayahuel

I’ve worked in all manner of bars over a very long, occasionally tiring, and always no-end-in-sight bartending career. I’m pretty sure I’ve worked everywhere but a cruise ship, and for that I’m grateful.

And through all of my many years behind the proverbial stick, the lack of well-educated tequila drinkers has always been concerning. I now I believe I know why. I grew up in a very dark time, dear reader, a time before the internet and with a total lack of Ethernet cable checks and balances, I accepted certain falsehoods. Among them were the “facts” that mezcal was tequila with a worm in it, and there are only two types of tequila (silver and gold).

So, coming of age with a lack of information literally in-hand, my generation—and the generations previous—grew up with a very warped view of the beauty that is agave spirits. I was sitting down talking with Randy Man, brand ambassador for Ilegal Mezcal and knower of all things agave at Cantina Mayahuel (2934 Adams Ave., North Park). He reminded me not only do people’s palates change despite lack of knowledge, but also that knowledge is something that we must seek out and not something that we just accept.

“When I got hired… I was going around throwing resumes out, and happened into Cantina Mayahuel. Larry [owner Larry Auman] was behind the bar and asked me what I knew about tequila,” says Man. “I answered back with what I thought were facts at the time. This whole, ‘well, I know for a fact that all Reposados are aged for six months, and all tequila is aged in bourbon barrels, and all Anejos are aged for one year,’ kind of thing. He just sat there smiling like, ‘yeah, okay, sure.’ A few days later I got hired, and working with him, I took to it like a sponge.”

“So, what is your favorite agave-spirit-based cocktail to make?” I asked him.

“I love mezcal Negronis,” he said. “I love to see other people’s takes on them, which mezcal they use. They vary so much. It’s funny, I used to hate Negronis, as I feel a lot of people do at first, or used to. But again, people’s palates change. It’s a part of life. As you grow you come to appreciate all the tiny nuances that you used to ignore. Negronis are a perfect example. When I was a kid, I hated bitter things, but now I appreciate things that are a little more bitter. A Negroni with mezcal offers all of the elements. Bitter, with sweet and smoke.”

And that’s when it all hit me. At times I may look back a bit begrudgingly on my illustrious bartending career, even from working at the diviest of dive bars, I certainly learned something. And even if I had taken a job on a cruise ship, I would probably at least have learned C.P.R.

Mezcal Negroni

As prepared at Cantina Mayahuel

1 oz. Ilegal Joven mezcal

1 oz. Italian Vermouth

1 oz. Campari

Orange Peel

Combine the liquid components into a mixing glass. Add ice, and stir until chilled.Pour into a rocks glass with fresh ice cubes. Express an orange peel on top.