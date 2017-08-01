11: Persistence and patience at Tamarindo

I had first heard about the cocktail from one of the chefs at Addison. He had described it as “the single best cocktail” he’d ever had, having tried it at an event put on at the upstairs loft of The Lion’s Share. For about five minutes the chef had talked about the cocktail and couldn’t figure out the process by which it was made (the cocktail is a clarified Milk Punch, or clear milk) and how it had so much flavor built into it.

Then I started hearing other respectable “industry” professionals in town discussing the cocktail, its complexity and the intrigue into how it was made. So, I talked to Mark Broadfoot of Tamarindo Latin Kitchen & Bar (2906 University Ave.), the creator behind the Mexican Chocolate Milk Punch. He admitted that the four-day process required to bring about the cocktail is one of his most frequently asked questions by both guests and colleagues. Broadfoot was kind enough to share the recipe, and while this column usually has a cut-out recipe box at the end, regular readers will recognize that the Mexican Chocolate Milk Punch required a little more room to include it within the text, as it is truly a labor of love.

Day One: Peel 15 lemons, five oranges and muddle them in four cups of sugar and let sit for 24 hours, occasionally agitating, which creates an oleo-saccharum (sugared oil).

Day Two: Add to the oleo-saccharum four ground cinnamon sticks, 10 cloves, 30 ground coriander seeds, two ground star anise pods, three cups of reposado tequila, two cups mezcal, three cups rum, two cups sotol, two cups orange shrub, three mangos, six dashes of bitters, two dried chiles, three peppers, two cups tea, four cups lemon juice, one cup orange juice, three-and-one-half cups of water and mix in (gasp) two bars of Mexican chocolate. Let infuse for 48 hours.

Day Four: Strain out everything. Boil 80 oz. of milk. Turn off heat and add the juice from two lemons. When the milk begins to separate, add punch to milk. Cover immediately, then let sit overnight. Using a cheesecloth, strain out curds and serve individual portions in a rocks glass with ice. Garnish with star anise and citrus peel.

I know that, for some, this recipe may be far too long-winded and seems like an exhausting undertaking. Hell, that may be right, but flavors don’t build them fucking selves. Chiles, star anise, cinnamon and chocolate are all flavors that work together, but not without effort. I’m sure most have heard that a great mole takes time to make and this cocktail is no different. Much like the beloved sauce, this cocktail is incredibly decadent, yet strangely elegant. It’s deceptive in its clarity. Strong notes of spice, of the baking and chile variety, marry with fruit aromatics and rich notes of chocolate and black tea. Together, it all comes gunning for your throat from a crystal clear glass.

Years ago, I helped open a restaurant in La Jolla called Whisknladle, and proudly written above its doors were the words: “You get out of the pot what you put into the pot.” These are words that have burrowed themselves inside me. They have become something that I live by. Sure, crafty cocktailers can make a presentable milk punch without going through the arduous process listed above, but chances are it will taste like a glass full of cut corners.

The amount of time and thoughtfulness that goes into this cocktail is evident from the recipe above. However it doesn’t begin to depict the passion that it takes to bring a cocktail like this into creation, and the dedication and effort required to put forth something like this on a daily basis is truly impressive. It showcases a commitment to one’s craft that is extremely hard to find, and more importantly, it tastes like it too.