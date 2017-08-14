12: Call me Old Fashioned

× Expand Photo by Carolyn Ramos Old fashioned

In my early years as a bartender there was no such thing as “craft cocktails.”

In fact, if someone had flippantly said the words craft and cocktail together in a sentence, they likely would have been laughed out of the bar. Sure, there were a handful of people playing with flavors and experimenting with infusions and whatnot. There was a guy named Eben Freeman in New York who famously made bubblegum lemonades, and I kept hearing about some guy in San Francisco named Duggan McDonnell using squid ink in cocktails, but that was it, really.

Every few months I would read some article in Saveur or Food and Wine about a bartender across the country inexplicably doing something oddly interesting with cocktails, but that was the extent of “craft cocktails.” Guests just wanted to drink lemon drops (with sour mix, not lemon juice and simple syrup), gimlets (with Rose’s Lime, not fresh lime juice) and Manhattans shaken hard and served with bright red juice from a plastic jar of nuclear cherries.

I know these cocktails are still in existence, but they are an endangered species. Where as once they roamed the country like the Buffalo, they are now something that you stare and gawk at when you see them. Many of these once great, horrific cocktails have evolved (or devolved) and have adapted to the current, crafty environment. They now contain fresh juices, locally sourced fruits and non-chemical nonsense. They have come to represent the modern times.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the old fashioned. You see, back in my nightmarish early bartending days, old fashioneds were very much different than they are now. They didn’t always have angostura bitters. They didn’t always have sugar. But they did always have some luminescent red cherry shining from the top, like a clown’s nose. They tasted like a chunky sweet whiskey spiked with an Orange Julius. They had none of the austere dignity of today’s old fashioned.

But with the help of bars such as Milk & Honey in New York and Bourbon & Branch in San Francisco, the Old Fashioned shed itself of decades of bastardization and returned to its former glory. One of the bars that I attribute most of the Old Fashioned resurgence to is undoubtedly Seven Grand (3054 University Ave.). I remember walking in to the downtown L.A. location, about 10 years ago, and being in awe to see an entire bar, filled to the gills, all drinking old fashioneds. It was a sign of the times, for me at least. So, with all that in mind, I asked the General Manager of Seven Grand San Diego, Brett Winfield, for his thoughts on the old fashioned.

“I think the rebirth of the old fashioned stems from the rise of the American culinary, beer and cocktail scenes,” he said. “As people diversified their tastes in the last 10 to 15 years, they realized that they loved whiskey and of course the quintessential whiskey cocktail is a whiskey the old fashioned way.”

As for his preferred old fashioned recipe, Winfield says, “We keep it simple here in order to let the whiskey speak for itself. These master distillers have spent their whole lives learning a craft, and the whiskey we use spends years maturing before it gets to us, we just try to not mess it up.”

The Old Fashioned

As prepared at Seven Grand

1 Demerara cube( fancy name for un-bleached sugar)

6 dashes Angostura bitters

1.75 oz. Makers Mark KentuckyStraight Bourbon Whiskey

Ice

Add the sugar cube and bitters to an old fashioned glass. Muddle the sugar cube and bitters until no grains of sugar remain. Add whiskey. Add Ice. Stir for 20 seconds. Express the oils of the fruit by giving it a squeeze above the glass and then rubbing the oils around the rim of the glass. Garnish with orange and lemon peel.