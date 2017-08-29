13: Happiness is a cold gun

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward The Revolver

Cold brew, cold brew, cold brew. The stuff is everywhere these days.

It’s seemingly unavoidable, and I’m not really sure why. Although my life has been plagued by other predilections and addictions, I guess I’m somewhat fortunate not to count coffee among them. It also probably doesn’t help that my first experience with cold brew was at one of the Dark Horse coffee locations, which is the equivalent of a child learning to ride a bicycle on a Harley Davidson heading downhill in the rain. I knew after the first few sips that I was in way over my head and spent the following hours in a twitchy, blurred haze.

Still, I do find coffee to be one of the more powerful ingredients in a bartender’s arsenal. For years, I have used it as one of my default ingredients whenever a guest would order a “dealer’s choice.” There are several reasons for this: First, coffee seems to pair romantically with most spirits that have spent time in wood. The most common combination would most likely be Irish or American whisky, but I have also found that reposado and anejo tequilas can also be fantastic companions to a shot of espresso.

Secondly, coffee not only offers an unexpected richness that might pleasantly surprise a guest, it also contributes a bitter component that many cocktails need to balance out other sweet or sour elements. Coffee also works incredibly well with citrus. Look to the recent Cold Brew lemonade craze happening in New York. My go-to with lemon and coffee is usually Luxardo Maraschino, but, Fernet Branca works really well too.

My biggest flaw when working with coffee in the past is that I have always used decaf. I thought that people, like me, didn’t really want the caffeine aspect. However, as usual, I was wrong.

“We started using Dark Horse cold brew in our cocktails when I was at Sycamore Den, which we found the guests really loved, as we did, because it was a local substitute for vodka and Red Bulls,” says Eric Johnson, partner at The Smoking Gun (555 Market St.).

After he said this, I realized that I had been looking at coffee cocktails all wrong. Johnson proceeded to make me one of his signature cocktails at The Smoking Gun, The Revolver. The Revolver only contains one half-ounce of Dark Horse cold brew, which comes from the taps of Smoking Gun’s adjacent breakfast and coffee component, Spill the Beans. One half-ounce does not sound like a lot, especially when being mixed with two ounces of Old Forester, a hot (86 proof) and honey heavy bourbon, but even with this ratio, the notes of strong roasted coffee are the dominant constituent.

It was a subtle and unassuming take on an old fashioned with cold brew. It was an amazing combination of citrus, sweet and bitter. A perfect example of all the things that make a great coffee cocktail, well, great, and I spent the following hours in a much more pleasant sort of haze.

The Revolver

As prepared at The Smoking Gun

1/2 oz. of Cold Brew (from Dark Horse Roasters)

2 oz. Old Forester Bourbon

Dash of Reagans orange bitters

Dash of Fee Brothers barrel aged bitters

Spoon of cane syrup

Combine all ingredients together in a rocks glass, add ice and stir. Express an orange twist over the top and garnish.