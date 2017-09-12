14: Rum and romance at Prohibition

Of all the bars in San Diego, Prohibition (548 5th Ave.) undoubtedly holds the most precious place in my heart. I have had the privilege of knowing it since its infancy and have proudly watched it grow up to be the adult it has become. There was once even a time where I managed it, although I’m not sure “manage” is the right word for it. I sort of acted like an irresponsible surrogate father, occasionally playing a wholesome game of catch with it, but mostly teaching it how to smoke cigarettes and encouraging it to drink underage. I was a total negligent parent, and as a result the bar suffered.

Luckily for the bar, Ryan Andrews entered its life to offer it sound advice and a steady hand. He is the current overseer of all things beverage for Prohibition and its counterparts, El Chingon, and the soon-to-open Havana 1920. The latter bar will be a nod to all things that might pop into someone’s head when they think Cuban romance: dark sweet rum, burnt tobacco and slow roasted pork with pickles and melted cheese. It was through the process of getting ready to open Havana 1920, wherein Andrews was forced to taste a mountain of rum and somewhere along the way, the cocktail Gangster’s Paradise at Prohibition came to be.

“We’ve been in the process of opening upstairs for a little while, and so people kept bringing by rum to taste. Of course, they kept bringing by a bunch of coconut rum, which I’ve always hated because it tastes like fake coconut bullshit, but when I tasted Rumhaven coconut liqueur, I knew I wanted to do something with it,” Andrews told me, before adding, “It’s made with coconut water, and actually taste like something from nature.”

Along with being the bar manager at Prohibition, Andrews is also a partner in R&D Bitters, which shares a production space with local distillery Old Harbor. When creating the Gangster’s Paradise cocktail, which is the most celebrated cocktail off of his new menu, Andrews incorporated both his cherry apple bitters and the Old Harbor BarrelFlag Navy rum.

“My original intent was to work the Rumhaven into a daiquiri riff with Old Harbor BarrelFlag, which is distilled from molasses and champagne yeast,” said Andrews. “It shows a lot of fruit esters, so I decided to add R&D cherry apple bitters to compliment that.”

Andrews’ latest menu uses herbs as a focal point. Every cocktail on the list has an herbaceous aspect to it. In the case of the Gangster’s Paradise, basil is included to give depth and serve as an herbal bridge between the lime and the coconut. Typically, I am cautious when ordering cocktails with basil. I find it to be a wildly unpredictable ingredient, often domineering and off putting. However, the basil in the Gangster’s Paradise hides nicely among the other ingredients in a Sean Spicer-in-the-bushes-of-the-White-House sort of way. But, unlike Spicey (R.I.P.), the basil offers support and a backbone.

Gangster's Paradise

As prepared at Prohibition

1 oz. Fresh lime juice

1 oz. Old Harbor BarrelFlag Navy Rum

1 oz. Rumhaven

¾ oz. Demerara syrup

Basil

4 Dashes R&D Cherry Apple Bitters

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake the piss out of it. Strain into a coupe glass. No garnish.