15: Mule variations at Starlite

The Moscow mule is arguably one of the most refreshing, approachable and crowd-pleasing cocktails of all time. In terms of likeability, it is essentially the Bill Murray of the booze world. It’s in the same stratosphere as the margarita, the mojito and the Aperol spritz. It’s loved by all and internationally famous.

However, for all of its stardom, the mule can be somewhat problematic at times. Aside from the enraging amount of bar guests stealing the copper mugs the cocktail is served in, it can also be a bit of a domineering ball hog. A real show stealer. A goddamn drama queen. You see, once it’s placed on a cocktail menu—alongside a litany of other, potentially more thoughtful cocktails—it has a tendency to draw all the attention away from its peers. Guests love it. After all, it’s a star. And there is nothing inherently wrong with that. Like I said, it’s one of the all-time great crowd pleasers, and as an individual who has dedicated his life to hospitality, that is all you really want at the end of the day: A room full of happy smiling faces, and the Moscow mule certainly helps to facilitate that.

But, as someone who also has a giant creative ego that constantly needs to be stroked, the Moscow mule can be a huge pain in the ass. Especially when you spend a ton of time and effort to curate a list of beautiful cocktails, and all anyone wants from you is a Moscow mule. It can be somewhat, well, deflating.

In steps the Palomino at Starlite (3175 India St.). It’s a gin, citrus and herbal response to the Moscow mule dilemma. For years, the Moscow Mule has sat pretty on its throne in San Diego, and Starlite is one of the main reasons that’s the case. I remember when it opened about a decade ago, with a Moscow mule on the menu. It was the talk of our little harbor town.

“Have you gone to Starlite and tried the Moscow mule yet?” I remember people constantly asking. And for good reason. It was delicious.

Eventually, it was kind of cross-pollinated around town, taking top spots on everybody’s cocktail lists. So, it is somewhat fitting that the Palomino comes from the same germinating hand. The chicken comes home to roost.

The Palomino substitutes gin for vodka, lending subtle but welcome notes of juniper and herbs, giving minute dimensions to its otherwise one-note-playing predecessor. Also joining in the coup d’etat is a house-made Rosemary shrub, which really sets the whole cocktail apart. For all of its somewhat spicy, refreshing glory, the Palomino makes the original Moscow mule look pretty damn boring. However, the addition of rosemary adds a transportive element, as I often find it does when partnered with gin. It brings me to some sort of Lewis Carroll-esque English countryside with a Cheshire Cat smile to my face.

This result, as I stated earlier, is the essence and goal of hospitality. The Palomino certainly bridges the tenets of both being crowd-pleasing and creative, which is easier said than done. And yes, it does come in a copper mug for all you horribly agitating barroom shoplifters.

The Palomino

As prepared at Starlite

1.5 oz. Plymouth gin

1/2 oz. Citrus/Rosemary shrub

Ginger beer

One lemon wedge

One rosemary sprig

Combine all ingredients together and serve in a copper mug filled with ice. Garnish with lemon wedge and rosemary sprig.