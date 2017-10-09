16: Getting choked up at Kindred

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Choke and Dagger

“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose.

By any other name would smell as sweet.”

—William Shakespeare, Romeo and Juliet

I’m certain that most have heard the above quote at some point in their life, or rather, some mangled, chewed-up version of it. Perhaps it was some idle body that we were standing next to at a party, a coffee shop or a bus stop. Then, mid conversation, they halt and blurt out, “What’s in a name?”

At which point I’ve always wanted to say, “Lots of things, stupid! In some cases, everything.”

Let’s look to the current political climate as an example. For the first time in years I heard the term Hydrogen Bomb. Hydrogen Bomb… now that’s a fucking name. My skin crawls just thinking about it. Now, let’s imagine the same horrors being ushered in by another name, say, Marshmallow Missile. The name doesn’t have the same world-ending impact, does it?

“North Korea is now fully capable of producing a Marshmallow Missile!”

If I heard that coming from the mouth of a newscaster, I wouldn’t flinch twice, because names have weight. They influence judgement, and at times lend tangible qualities to verbal cues. It’s almost as if we can feel or smell them.

This brings us to the Choke and Dagger at Kindred (1503 30th St.). Upon first hearing the name of the cocktail, I had an idea what I was in for, and I was excited for the ride. The name suggested that the cocktail was to contain a healthy amount of Cynar, an Italian bitter liqueur made from herbs and artichokes, which doesn’t seem to get much love as of late. This is most likely due to the sheer amount of other, newer, bitter spirits now available, but Cynar is a liqueur that I do cherish.

“It’s sort of a daiquiri riff,” said Kindred bar manager David Kinsey as he placed the drink upon the bar.

The Choke and Dagger, however, showed to be something more than a riff on a daiquiri. It provided a welcome and round mouth feel, as Cynar has a tendency to roll over and coat the tongue in a mildly bitter and mentholated mist. It was far more desirable than the generally astringent sensation that covers the tongue in a traditional daiquiri; slightly stinging, while being bombarded with sweet and sour. The Cynar in the Choke and Dagger, on the other hand, subdues the aggression brought on when a cocktail only contains elements of sweet and sour. It makes for a more grounded and balanced version of everyone’s favorite rum sour.

After a few sips it became more evident that, in spite of all of its gripping components, the Choke and Dagger was a surprisingly light-bodied cocktail and one that I far prefer to a daiquiri. In fact, in comparison I wouldn’t even reference the daiquiri all. It is something all to its own and deserving of its own name.

And what about that name?

“At Kindred, we name the cocktails with the aesthetic of the space in mind,” said Kinsey, referencing the dark, metal vibe and design of the place. “So I just get to have a completely different kind of creative process trying to think of the most over-the-top metal names.”

Choke and Dagger

As prepared at Kindred

1 oz. Smith and Cross rum

1 oz. Cynar

1 oz. lime juice

3/4 oz. cane syrup

Combine all ingredientsin a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.