17: Unholy smoke at Turf Supper Club

Holy moly, I’ve been writing this column for a while now, and I’m at a loss as to how I haven’t yet written about the Sneaky Tiki at the Turf Supper Club (1116 25th St., Golden Hill).

The Sneaky Tiki is one of those things that is quintessentially San Diegan. It gets thrust upon locals in the same way that a burger from Hodad’s or a fish taco from South Beach does. If someone happens to mention to a friend or co-worker that they have never tried one, they will likely respond with complete and utter disbelief.

Of its kind in San Diego, the Sneaky Tiki’s cult following is only rivaled by a few other iconic cocktails; the Mai Tai at the Bali Hai or the Bionic Beaver from Guava Beach, for instance. And for those who have tried any of the above, I’m fairly certain that I know how that night ended. What I mean is that the iconic cocktails listed above—while all being served in different parts of our city and in bars with different ambiances and philosophies—do have one thing in common: they all contain an unholy amount of booze. The bartenders that serve them, and those friends and co-workers mentioned previously, all start their description of these tippling titans by boasting of how much alcohol they contain. It is essentially what their entire allure is based around. It’s rare that people discussing these cocktails mention things like taste and substance, and there’s a good reason for that. Generally, by the time someone is finished drinking one (or more), they can’t remember what they tasted like, or perhaps, where they live, or how to do the math on the credit card receipt to leave a tip.

I am not sure how many times that I have had a Sneaky Tiki. If someone had asked me what it tasted like, I would have no idea. However, walking back through the Turf Club’s door, I intended to find out.

“It’s everyone’s favorite birthday drink. Actually, when I first turned 21, It was the first drink that I had” says Chloe, the bartender at Turf Club, before placing a different version of the Sneaky Tiki, the Smokey Turkey, upon the bar.

It seems the Sneaky Tiki is so popular that it has inspired several spin-offs. The one before me, the Smokey Turkey, is a whiskey-forward version of the original, containing both Wild Turkey 101 and Laphroiag scotch. It still contains the requisite Malibu, amaretto, pineapple, orange juice, and sour that the Sneaky Tiki has, but with welcome whiskey additions.

So, keeping the memory loss in mind, I decided to write the initial impression before its unholy effects took hold. Right off the bat, there are all the medicinal and smoke qualities expected to be lent from Laphroaig, before the rush of sour acidity and sweeter notes from the Malibu and amaretto take over. The Turkey eventually lends itself to uneasy sipping, never really letting go of what it is: the hybrid of both an amaretto sour and a whiskey sour with tropical and smoky notes. And much like Turf Supper Club itself, it’s a welcome re-envisioning of another time.

The Smokey Turkey

As prepared at Turf Supper Club

3/4 oz. Wild Turkey 101

3/4 oz. amaretto

3/4 oz. Malibu

1 oz. pineapple juice

1 oz. orange juice

1 oz. sour

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a goblet with ice that has been sprayed with a mist of Laphroaig from an atomizer. Garnish with festive umbrella, orange and cherry.