18: We all float at West Coast Tavern

"I love fernet,” said Tony Aversa, bar manager at West Coast Tavern (2895 University Ave., North Park).

I used to share his sentiment, but after years of over-imbibing it (to the point wherein, I have even woken up with a Fernet-Branca tattoo on my body and no real recollection of how it got there), it is now a spirit that scares the crap out of me.

It was Halloween night and I was sitting at his bar about to drink one of his cocktails, the We All Float. It seemed appropriate for the evening. After all, Halloween is the night that we’re supposed to look our fears in the eyes, and tell them to bugger off.

I had been hearing great things about the new cocktail menu at West Coast lately, from several well-respected imbibers about town, and was eager to try its new offerings.

Making cocktails, or at least delicious ones, with fernet is no easy task. It doesn’t lend itself to mixing the same way other similar spirits with herbal bitter qualities do. It has a viscosity and a certain sweetness that others don’t, making it trickier to balance, both texturally and in the flavors. It also has a pitch-black color and sadly visuals are a huge part of cocktail making. Fernet, while being aesthetically conducive to mixing with things like straight whiskey cocktails or coffee libations, has a tendency to throw things askew when mixed with citrus. It turns the whole thing, to be frank, kind of a doo-doo brown color. It’s certainly not a shade desired in cocktails and is more suitable in the sewers with the evil dancing clown.

However, the fernet float in the We All Float offers a beautiful contrast. It’s reminiscent of another rum cocktail, the Corn N Oil (a personal favorite), in that both have a constant oratory change. There were times that the ginger rum was highlighted, other times it was the citrus, and other times mint and bark. Ginger and fernet are incredible bed-fellows as are ginger and all things with high tones of menthol and baking spice, bringing to mind wonderful aromatic gingerbread, which is perfect for the holiday season. The first round of merriment? I was assured the We All Float will be on the menu throughout the season and available for $7 during happy hour.

We All Float

As prepared at West Coast Tavern

1 1/2 oz. Tanqueray

1/2 oz. Malahat ginger rum

1/2 oz. simple syrup

1/2 oz. lemon juice

Float of fernet

Combine the Tanqueray, Malahat ginger rum, lemon juice, and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain in to an old fashioned glass with one large ice cube. Float with fernet.