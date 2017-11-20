19: There will be blood at The Patio on Goldfinch

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Bring Yourself Back Online

So, here we are again, nestled snuggly in the middle of yet another holiday season. For some, these are joyous times. For others, it can be frustrating, harrowing and lonely. And for those of us entrenched in the hospitality industry, these are the days of creative change. More specifically, it’s the time for seasonal menu changes.

As hospitality professionals, it is often our duty to offer our guests both a respite from their holiday woes and a catalyst to their merriment. And just as a menu in a restaurant might change for the holidays, the bar too brings forth seasonal drinks intended to conjure up a love for yesteryear. Hot toddies, hot buttered rums, mulled wines, milk punches and egg nog concoctions will all soon be thrust upon us. Customers will start to see candy cane infusions, cinnamon syrups and Douglas Fir shrubs.

These things are meant to warm and caress the soul, but of all these bag-of-tricks items, my personal favorite winter holiday cocktail ingredient might, in fact, be the blood orange. Blood orange offers a candy-like aromatic, whereas most citrus used in cocktails bring high astringent, acidic characteristics. Blood oranges are most reminiscent of Oro Blanco or pink grapefruit in that way. They contain notes of raspberry and strawberry, which carry themselves really well when squeezed into a cocktail or processed into a jam. And let us not forget the color. Vibrant red, alarming and intriguing to the eye. So in addition to being delicious and a good conductor of flavors, it also lends wonderful aesthetic tones to cocktails.

A great example of all that blood orange has to offer a cocktail can be found in the Bring Yourself Back Online cocktail at The Patio on Goldfinch (4020 Goldfinch St.). It’s an easy-sipping, four-part libation (El Silencio mezcal, house-made blood orange and clove cordial, bitters and fresh pressed lime juice) that brings to the forefront everything exceptional about crafting a cocktail with the versatile winter citrus.

Created by bar supervisor Brandon Curry, the blood orange and clove cordial—which Curry makes in house by extracting blood orange juice and heating with sugar and clove, before straining and bottling—pairs almost unnervingly well with the El Silencio mezcal. Together, there’s a smoky salinity with winter spice and a welcome refreshing tartness. Having grown up near a traditional Jamaican neighborhood, I have always been a sucker for the combination of lime and clove, which only serves to enhance and elevate all of those fantastic blood orange characteristics. A perfect companion for those in need, or those just looking to cozy up to a little holiday spirit.

BRING YOURSELF BACK ONLINE

As prepared at The Patio on Goldfinch

2 oz. El Silencio mezcal

1 oz. lime juice

¾ oz. blood orange and clove cordial

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled Pony glass. Garnish with dehydrated lime wheel and sea salt.