2: Getting passionate at Sycamore Den

Quite often the roads where tradition and innovation meet are muddy.

Bolognese in a bell pepper? Why? What were they thinking? What was the point?

I can think of several times when I found myself at such a crossroads covered in mud from head to toe. In my experience this seems to be the case even more so in the cocktail world than in that of cuisine. Chefs and cooks tend to come from years of arduous training that lends them the good sense not to mess with tried and true recipes.

However, there is that rare occasion when the new and inventive version of an otherwise traditional recipe turns out to be a perfectly paved road. The “Crime of Passion” at Sycamore Den is such an occasion. In its uninterrupted state, it is a cocktail known as an Army & Navy cocktail, which is a combination of gin, fresh pressed lemon and orgeat syrup. But when the Army & Navy’s traditional components are shaken with a touch of passionfruit and cayenne, they create a slightly tart and spicy, but smooth libation. This has a lot to do with the cocktail’s creator, Sycamore Den’s Jesse Ross, who used to work at Noble Experiment. For those unfamiliar with Noble Experiment, it’s possibly the bar equivalent to those years of arduous training that chefs have to endure.

I was sent in the direction of Ross after asking some trusted bartender friends for their favorite riffs on Tiki-inspired cocktails. The last column I wrote centered around a delicious Tiki-esque cocktail called “The Hunter S. Thompson” at Lion’s Share and, out of curiosity, I was searching for another cocktail in this town with a similar flavor profile. Jesse Ross kept coming up as did the high regard for the cocktail menu at Sycamore Den (3391 Adams Ave.). The Army & Navy cocktail is easily one of my favorite drinks and it turned out it was one of Ross’ favorites from working at Noble Experiment.

“When you think tropical flavors like passionfruit, a lot of people tend to go the rum route. I was exploring other avenues with passionfruit and was curious how it would pair with gin,” Ross said when I asked him how he came to create the cocktail.

This curiosity inevitably collided with tradition and the “Crime Of Passion” was born. For me, it was a version of an Army & Navy that maintains the integrity of the original while adding some tropical tartness, not to mention it comes accented with an orange slice sprinkled with Tajin. And for those worried about the presence of cayenne, it is hardly the dominant flavor. The cocktail menu at Sycamore Den is about to change, but Ross says the “Crime Of Passion” will remain on the menu due to popular demand.

"Crime of Passion"

as found at Sycamore Den

• 1 ½ oz. of Beefeater Gin

• ¾ oz. of Fresh Pressed Lemon Juice

• ¾ oz. of Passion Fruit Syrup with a touch of Cayenne

• ½ oz. of L’Orgeat

Combine all ingredients in a shaker tin filled with ice. Shake and strain into a double rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of orange dusted with Tajin.