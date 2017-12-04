20: What it all means at URBN

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward The Meaning of Life

What is the meaning of life?

It’s a question that has been pondered throughout the ages, and also the third funniest Monty Python film, behind Life of Brian of course.

My mother, like Aristotle, believed that the answer is, in fact, happiness, and told me at a young age to dedicate my life to the pursuit of it. However, she also believed that witches were real, no joke, but we all have our flaws.

One of my biggest flaws is my savage sweet tooth. In my early years of cocktail creating, it was my biggest obstacle. I was constantly battling with balance, because my own palate was off-kilter. It always called for things to be sweeter than anyone else could ever possibly enjoy. I would spend my days studying sprits and ingredients, learning new cooking techniques and thinking really hard about powerful flavor combinations. I would then come to work eager and excited. The response, however, was almost always, “it’s way too sweet.”

I’ve learned to handicap myself. It wasn’t easy, but in time I learned to live with my flaw (one of many) and adjust my perception to meet that of my customer. And one thing that helped with this was to include more cordials and liqueurs in my recipes.

Today’s array of available cordials and liqueurs are a whole other animal from when I first started in the business. They contain aromas and flavors of organically produced fruit and nuts and herbs. They smell like orchards and farms and hills; things that grow in nature, rather than things that need to be cleaned up in aisle five. They can be almost drying, while also lending all the wonderfully lushness of biting into an overripe yellow peach or a perfect, in-season Rainier cherry.

All of these thoughts came to mind while I was sitting at URBN Coal Fired Pizza & Bar (3085 University Ave.) drinking The Meaning of Life cocktail. I was aware the cocktail was going to be made up of both Rhum (cane juice rum) and apricot liqueur, which had me ready for, well, a bit of a sugar bomb (happily), but I was completely surprised at how incredibly dry it was. The aromas of both the agricole rhum and apricot liqueur, here harnessed by an absinthe rinse, lent vegetal and anise qualities and masked any sweet-leaning connotations. And while the pineapple gum did lend a touch of tropical sweetness to the overall libation, the cocktail as a whole remained grounded and balanced. It’s a tricky thing to pull off an approachable rhum and fruit-forward cocktail that’s not “way too sweet.” I’ve spent my life pursuing it. I’m glad to see Jess Stewart at URBN accomplishing it. It makes me happy.

The Meaning of Life

as prepared at URBN Coal Fired Pizza & Bar

1 1/2 oz. Rhum JM Agricole Blanc

1 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. Giffard apricot brandy

1/2 oz. pineapple gum syrup

1 lime wedge

Absinthe rinse

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into an absinthe rinsed chilled single rocks glass without ice. Garnish with lime wedge.