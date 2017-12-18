21: Getting nostalgic at Hundred Proof

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Mexican hot chocolate

Ho Ho Ho, merry fucking Christmas!

The amount of time and focus politicians have wasted on those two damn words being uttered over the past few years is mildly outraging, to put it mildly. One only has a few hair raising weeks where it pops up in news feeds and sound bites, and it’s enough that I often find myself nestled all snug in my bed, while visions of beating people with candy canes dance in my head.

This focus is a result of what they perceive to be a “War on Christmas.” While it is certainly rooted in xenophobia and Islamophobia, there is still a very, very, very small part of it which can be excused as simple nostalgia.

Nostalgia is certainly one of the most powerful tools that anyone can use while attempting to push an agenda, sell a product or simply relate to another human being. Much of the restaurant industry moves in nostalgia. This fact can be found on most great restaurant menus in the form of mac ‘n’ cheese, potpies and meatloaf, to name a few examples. The same logic applies to bar menus, which are skillfully created by talented barkeeps and masterful mixologists. A great example of this can be found in the Chocolate Egg Cream at Eleven Madison Park in New York City. Holy shit, if that doesn’t bring me back to my childhood, nothing does. The same can be said for the Mexican Hot Chocolate found locally at Hundred Proof (4130 Park Blvd.) in North Park.

It was upon my third visit in a week, only to enjoy this lusciously decadent concoction, where I realized how susceptible I am to nostalgia. The feeling is especially evident during this time of year, and I know I’m not alone. I was visiting Hundred Proof with Adam Lockridge, the bar manager for Coin Op in North Park, who had referred to the hot chocolate cocktail as “magical liquid chocolate mousse.” He also kept talking about how it brought him back to childhood, as I’m certain it does with most patrons who imbibe it.

Created by Executive Pastry Chef Jeremy Harville, the cocktail is served with housemade churros. Spicy, rich, velvet soft and creamy, the cocktail practically permeates with pre-adolescence. The spirit used in the cocktail is Vago Elote (a mezcal infused with roasted corn) a personal favorite of mine among all spirits. Unless customers were deprived of hot chocolate when they were kids, this cocktail is guaranteed to send all who try it down memory lane. Whether they choose to say “merry Christmas” or “happy holidays” along the way is up to them. Cheers.

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

as prepared at Hundred Proof

Part One

24 oz. whole milk

18 oz. heavy cream

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 ½ tablespoons vanilla bean paste

Part Two

8 oz. milk chocolate

3 oz. cocoa powder

1½ Nestle Abueliya chocolate tablets (about half a disc)

2 oz. malted milk powder

Mix together part one and bring to a light simmer. Remove and pour over part two. Combine six ounces of final hot chocolate mix with one ounce of Vago Elote. Serve alongside freshly made, delicious churros.