22: Personal growth at Counterpoint

Well, here we are. Feet planted firmly in the threshold of a brand new spanking New Year. Oh, what wonders and horrors is 2018 going to hold?

Still, the beginning of a new year is a very special time. It is a time for reflection and resolutions. A time for self-evaluation, personal growth, spiritual growth... all that crap. And, in the pursuit of one or all of these things, we cast off, if only briefly, our tired old routines and comfortable stand-by indulgences and trade them in for something new.

I’m fairly certain that for most readers, the holiday season was filled with a bunch of brunch revelries. New Year’s Day is probably the busiest day for “brunching” of the year. It is the undisputed champion of brunch. Which means gallons and gallons of prosecco and champagne was poured lovingly into dainty glasses and floats. Some was mixed with orange juice, some with grapefruit, and others with more exotic juices such as honeydew and prickly pear. As well, tons of tomato juice was combined with spices, sauces and vodka, shaken and put into glass with celery stalks, bacon and all the other crazy nonsense that adorns the top of Bloody Marys these days.

Bloody Marys and mimosas. As much as New Year’s Day is the crowned holiday of brunch, these two cocktails are always the standby indulgences of what is one of the most ambiguous of meals. However, if there are people out there seeking change in this New Year, I highly recommend they start with a new brunch cocktail.

That being said, I’d like to direct people’s attention to the One More Stop cocktail at Counterpoint (830 25th St.) in Golden Hill. Created by bar manager Ben Marquart, the One More Stop is a refreshing, eye-opening blend of mezcal, lime, orange juice, falernum and Galliano, all of which results in a perfectly pleasant way to get a Sunday started.

Galliano, a vanilla-forward Italian liqueur (with trace notes of lavender and cinnamon) is certainly no stranger to brunch cocktails. It’s perhaps most famous for being in the Harvey Wallbanger cocktail. For anyone who is unaware, the Harvey Walllbanger is a cocktail that contains Galliano, vodka and orange juice. It’s basically a beefed up Screwdriver. And for anyone unaware of a screwdriver, well, I don’t know what to tell those people.

The One More Stop takes all the simple joys of the Harvey Wallbanger and expands upon them. The substation of mezcal brings both smokiness and mild salinity. Most mezcal lovers already appreciate the combination of their beloved spirit and orange, and the One More Stop showcases the union of those flavors, while the addition of the falernum gifts the cocktail with tones of baking spice. Essentially, the One More Stop is a Harvey Wallbanger that has undergone some much needed spiritual growth.

One More Stop

as prepared at Counterpoint

1 oz. El Silencio mezcal

3/4 oz. Galliano

1/2 oz. Falernum

1/2 oz. lime juice

1/2 oz. orange juice

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake, and strain into a chilled coup glass. Garnish with an orange twist.