23: Coffee comforts at Small Bar

There is an old Irish proverb that states, “May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields,” but goddamn, the rain was not falling soft last week. I have not seen it rain that hard in Southern California since Obama was in office. Ah, those were the good ol’ days.

I’m a bit of a sentimental fellow, and when rain like that starts to come down, my soul calls out for a few simple pleasures. Tomato bisque with grilled cheese, for example. Something classic, buttery, hot and easy. There is something in that, which speaks to my Northeastern sensibilities.

The same could be said for a good Irish Coffee.

There are very few joys that can equate to coming in from the cold, taking a warm, comfortable seat at the local pub, and sipping on a piping hot and strong Irish coffee. It’s about as soul satisfying as anything else I can think of. And fortunately—or unfortunately, depending on your worldview—those opportune moments to truly enjoy an Irish Coffee is something that does not come around too often in San Diego. So, I do cherish taking advantages of the small opportunities when they arise, and last Monday was such an occasion.

With the wind and the rain at my back, I stopped in to Small Bar (4628 Park Blvd.) seeking an Irish Coffee and respite, which are often the same thing. It’s fabled that the Irish Coffee, as we now know it, was first served by a chef by the name of Joe Sheridan of County Limerick, to a bunch of tired and weary American tourists. Sheridan handed the travelers hot coffee with Irish whisky, to which the travelers asked if the coffee was Brazilian, and Sheridan replied, “it’s Irish Coffee,” and thus gave birth to the name.

But in all honesty, one can’t talk about Irish Coffee without bringing up the Buena Vista Café in San Francisco. It is where I, among many, many, millions of others, have had their first transportive Irish Coffee experience. It is where I first bore witness to an entire bar, both of patrons and employees, all sharing in the simple love of one cocktail.

It is at the Buena Vista and Small Bar, where the attention to minor details in making Irish Coffee are on full display. That process starts with combining Irish whiskey with either lump or sugar cube, and heating them together while adding coffee. Top with fresh cream that has been hand-whipped or charged through a siphon. The cream is added to the top after the whisky, coffee and sugar have all married, and the cocktail is sipped through the cream. Slightly sweet, slightly bitter, velvety soft and yet bold as all hell. A perfect Irish coffee is at all times simple, while being tough and thoughtful, and, above all else, strangely nourishing.

Irish Coffee

as prepared at Small Bar

2 sugar cubes (demerara or white, depending on preference)

2 oz. Dane coffee

2 oz. Jameson

Whipped cream

Place sugar cubes at the bottom of preferred heat-insulated glassware. Add two ounces of whisky and two ounces of Dane coffee. Stir until dissolved and add whipped cream.