24: Feeling honored at Whisknladle

So, this is the 24th installment of this column, which means I’ve been writing about cocktails here for a year now. That’s a full year of sours, flips and spirit-forward ramblings. I rarely find it to be a challenging task. I understand cocktails, I understand the people who make them and I understand the bars and restaurants in which they are served. I get it. However, I found this particular cocktail rambling to be, well, unusually difficult.

The challenge was mostly due to the fact that the place in which it was served. You see, it was at Whisknladle (1044 Wall St.) in La Jolla, some ten years ago, where I cut my teeth. I was the first bar manager for Whisknladle. It was a job I loved and one that came to define me and, in a way, the bar itself. I helped to give that bar its identity and in return, it did the same for me. It is a place that holds the biggest piece of my heart.

So when I was trying to write about my most recent cocktail experience there, I try to honor it, with honesty.

I had stopped in on a whim last Monday, and sat with Eddie Avilla, the current bar manager, who happened to be going through a list of old cocktails that I had created.

“We are going to be re-using some of your old cocktails for the anniversary coming up” he said.

I’ll be honest, this statement made me sad.

I have known Eddie Avilla for several years and have watched him come up through the ranks of the restaurant industry. It’s been an honor to watch him. He’s passionate. He’s talented. I found it to be a bit of a waste of his talents to be fixing up the old jalopies of my cocktail past.

He then served me one of his current creations, the Chef’s Cup. It was an Irish Coffee riff with hazelnut orgeat, St. George NOLA coffee liqueur, Sexton Irish whisky, Earl Grey whipped cream and shaved dark chocolate. I knew it was going to be good, because nothing in there could have made it bad.

I was hesitant to write about it, because I had just written a column about Irish coffees, but then I took a sip. This cocktail is what Whisknladle has always been about. Classic, yet creative. A re-envisioning of everything that is right, but with homemade ingredients and some TLC. It far surpasses the last Irish Coffee that I had written about. It’s luscious and rich, yet soft.

Looking around the bar, everything had been moved from when I was there, but only slightly. Everything had changed, but, was also familiar, much like the drink in front of me and the man who had served it to me. It was a privilege to sit there and write this and I raise my glass to another year of honoring the rest of the cocktails in this most finest of cities.

CHEF'S CUP

As prepared by Whisknladle

1 1/2 oz. Sexton Irish Whiskey

1/2 oz. hazelnut orgeat

1 oz. of St. George NOLA coffee liqueur

3 oz. hot water

Earl Grey whipped cream

Shaved 70-percent dark chocolate

Combine all ingredients (except whipped cream) in a thermal glass. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.