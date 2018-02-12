25: The smell of love at Park & Rec

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Love Dove

I remember reading Fast Food Nation back in college. Perhaps it was high school, but either way, it was back when I was young, passionate and, most importantly, firmly of the belief that one person could make a difference. I read everything from Chomsky and Zinn, annoyingly regurgitating facts to people that did not want to hear them.

One such fact that I would consistently spit out was that McDonald’s French fries only taste good because they were sprayed with smell-good chemicals. You see, there was a part within Eric Schlosser’s book where he goes into detail about a company called International Flavors and Fragrances and the role it plays in fast food. It should be no shock to anyone that chemicals, both of the flavor enhancing and aromatic kind, play a huge part in what Americans think tastes good.

Aroma, especially, is such a beautiful, sensual and sometimes neglected part of the human experience. It’s time bending. It transports you to places you haven’t been for decades. To an exact moment.

Aromas are such an important part of the decision making when people order a cocktail. Try waving a glass of tequila under the nose of a person who has had a bad experience with tequila. Watch their eyes begin to water as they tell you to get that glass away from them. Or pour a glass of Laphroaig near someone that loves Islay scotch and watch as they jerk their head around in pleasant excitement.

I was really at Park & Rec (4612 Park Blvd.) just to watch the Super Bowl when I came across something on the menu that sounded pleasant enough: a variation on a Paloma, which I’ve always found to be a rewarding day time sipper. Seeing as how it was still early in the evening, I went for it. It was a mix of tequila and Giffard pamplemousse liqueur, which I’ve only recently found to be a lovely marriage, along with lemon and soda. To be honest I wasn’t expecting much, other than a sweet/tart refreshing highball. Something to help pass the time, but nothing that would make me stop and reflect. Then came the cocktail.

In ordering, I must have overlooked the rosewater listed on the menu. They had finished the drink off with a very healthy misting of rosewater. God, I love that smell. After years and years of bartending, the aroma still transports me back to my early days of learning and experimenting and fumbling around behind the old proverbial stick. It certainly took a cocktail that was going to be delicious regardless, and brought it to a whole new lustrous level, like French fries sprayed with smell-good juice.

I know some readers may think it seems trite and implicit, but thinking back on many recent cocktail experiences, I have not been affected by aroma this way in quite some time. I’m sure it was a combination of the agave and the pamplemousse and the rosewater, but at the end of the day, isn’t that what makes a great cocktail?