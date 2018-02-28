26: Drinking the details at Juniper & Ivy

I love when the cosmos seems to line up perfectly. When everything seems to be aligned. Harmonious and cyclical.

And there so happens to be such an event happening right now. I am, of course, referring to the recent releases of Dave Chappelle’s comedy stand-ups on Netflix and the rapidly growing trend of purple drink in cocktail bars. Just look at Instagram. Purple drink, everywhere.

So, what is purple drink? Just ask the expert.

“Sugar, water and, of course, purple” are the ingredients, according to Chappelle himself in a vintage stand-up bit.

The majority of cocktails that I drink are nothing more than lemonade. It’s a cynical outlook that I started taking after years of craft cocktail bartending. What’s a lemon drop martini? That’s lemonade with vodka. What’s a Bee’s Knees? That’s lemonade with gin and honey. What’s a Gold Rush? The same fucking thing with bourbon.

It is an outlook that has somewhat crippled my professional growth. I think I just became jaded too young.

“Would you like to try our variation on a Gold Rush with Applejack and baked apple bitters?” someone would ask.

“Man, fuck your couch! That’s just apple drink!” I would think, before politely declining.

And on it went.

Until recently.

Something changed. I began to appreciate the subtle nuances. The details. I have often heard that most people with great palates for wine gravitate toward whites rather than reds, finding them more intriguing. That they enjoy the act of searching for the details, rather than drinking big flavor bombs. Maybe, that was my problem for years: not having a discernable palate for cocktails and leaning heavily on giant flavor bombs.

The Velvet Unicorn at Juniper & Ivy (2228 Kettner Blvd., Little Italy) treads water somewhere in between being both a flavor bomb and something in which there are tiny nuances to seek out. Mixing with gin is funny. Sometimes it shines through inexplicably well, while other times it seems to get lost in a crowd. With the Velvet Unicorn, the gin is always present without being dominant. More of a dancing partner with the clove elements of the Falernum (a sweet syrup often used in tropical drinks), rather than the bully it can sometimes be.

I found this to be one of the more intriguing, enjoyable and visually beautiful cocktails that I’ve had in San Diego. Bar Manager Joseph Fisketti’s menu seems to perfect and reflect everything I’ve come to know about Juniper and Ivy. Thoughtful, creative, vibrant and, yet, refined. Something both for those seeking brash flavors and for those looking to find love in the tiny details.

The Velvet Unicorn

as prepared at Juniper & Ivy

• 1 1/2 oz. Nolets Gin

• 1/2 oz. Falernum

• 1/4 oz. Simple syrup

• 3/4 oz. Lemon juice

• 1 oz. Butterfly pea flower tea

• 2 dashesorange bitters

Place all ingredients in a shaker with crushed ice. Shake and transfer into a Collins glass. Top with Butterfly pea flower tea. Garnish with micro flowers.