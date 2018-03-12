27: Drinking for the first and last time at Bali Hai

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bali Hai / Facebook The Mai Tai

Alright, buckle up kids, we are going for a ride. It will be a depressing one, but rest assured, there will be a point.

I’ve always been a firm believer that alcohol doesn’t make people alcoholics; life makes people alcoholics. Death, love, loss, the loss of love, etc. All these things in my life have at one point or another driven me to alcohol, for better or for worse.

I’ve gone through years of sobriety, and more so, years of painful drinking. Alcoholism in the bar industry is horribly frequent. When you work so closely with alcohol for years, it becomes a familiar crutch. Detrimentally close. It must be easy for accountants. When life turns hurtfully against you, you can’t seek comfort in numbers (or maybe you can?). When you’re a bartender, your wares become your comfort.

Recently, I have come out of a very dark, long tunnel. It took a long time, but I can confidently no longer call myself an alcoholic. I guess.

So after a hurtful relationship loss, I found myself, once again, at the Bali Hai Restaurant (2230 Shelter Island Drive). For years, I have heard people complain that the Mai Tai at Bali Hai was not a traditional Mai Tai. For just as many years, I have found myself there in times of need. There are few places in my life that, when I feel at my lowest, always seem to make me feel better. That is the most honest sentence I may have ever written. It has some “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay”-type shit going for it and from the window of the Bali Hai, one can watch the waves move in and out of the harbor.

Most people in San Diego have their own Bali Hai Mai Tai story. Some positive. Some negative. But the Mai Tai at Bali Hai has always been there for me. And, as an ex-alcoholic, heartbroken writer, there is no other place that I would rather face down my sorrows than among the kitschy Tiki décor and oil lamps. Recovering from alcohol or finding it for the first time.

As for the Mai Tai itself, it tastes like petrol and citrus. Sweet and sour. Tart, and molasses, and memories, whether for the first time or those that sit long within you. All the rum and the after tones. Most importantly, it is the maker of memories. Whether they are mine, or yours, or those yet to be. The Mai Tai at Bali Hai tastes different to everyone for different reasons, and there is nothing more comforting in a cocktail than that. And after all the years of battling alcoholism, and circumstance, it might be one of the best places I know to watch the sun set against the moving waves, for better or for worse.