28: Coming up roses at Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

Well, it appears spring has sprung, which it often tends to do this time of year. Mother Nature, she’s so wonderfully predictable when it comes to San Diego. Sorry Northeast, you bunch of suckers.

Spring has always been my favorite time of year for dining. The incredible edible bounties that make their way on to plates and farm stands are easily the most enjoyable. Sure, summer has stone fruit and tomatoes and corn, and fall has apples and squash and pumpkins, but spring has the most delicate, short-lived luxuries. Morel mushrooms, white asparagus, peas, ramps and fiddlehead ferns. Dear god, I love spring.

This feeling extends well beyond the food, of course. It’s the re-invigoration, the birth of life, and the complete and total lack of the weight of holiday obligations (yeah, I’m looking at you Easter). It’s reaffirming, warm, aromatic and cheery, and from a bar person’s perspective, this inexplicably always drives me towards gin. Well, gin and champagne, but for all intents and purposes here, I’ll stick to gin for now.

Spring calls upon all the hallmarks in which gin revels: Youthful, elegant, and full of herbs and botanicals.

Collin Berger, bar manager at Bankers Hill Bar + Restaurant (2202 Fourth Ave.), currently has one of my favorite gin-forward springtime cocktails on his menu. It’s simple, delicious, and yet embodies all of the lovely traits I look forward to in a spring cocktail and in the season itself.

For the past few years the craft bartending community has championed the cause of creating three-ingredient cocktails. The argument is that a balance of three thoughtful components can accomplish anything beautiful in a cocktail. I have never taken such a strident stand, nor do I fully buy into the three-ingredient argument. I have absolutely no gripe with a seven-ingredient cocktail. I think depth of flavor is massively important, and if it takes someone seven ingredients to create that perfect balance, so be it. I, however, also understand the other side of the argument.

The Rose and Crown at Bankers Hill Bar and Restaurant is a fantastic, complex, three-ingredient cocktail with gin, pistachio orgeat and lemon. It is viscous and creamy with appropriate acidic tones and big, bright, gin elements. Nutty and soft, with herbal grip. It’s reaffirming, warm, aromatic and cheery.

That is, it is spring.

The Rose & Crown

As prepared atBankers Hill Bar + Restaurant

2 oz. London dry gin

3/4 oz. Fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz. Homemade pistachio orgeat (recipe below)

Shake all ingredients well and finish with a pinch of salt before straining over fresh ice in a bucket glass. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Pistachio orgeat:

1 lb. of raw pistachio (blend with 1.5 cups of water into a smooth paste)

Place orgeat paste in nut milk bag and press through. Combine resulting nut milk with equal parts (by weight) raw sugar. Add 1 1/2 oz. rose water and blend in a blender until steaming hot so that the sugar mixes without adding water.