29: Anticipating a heart attack at Polite Provisions

I’ve recently taken to putting kimchi on my breakfast sandwiches. It started simply enough. One day I was at Trader Joe’s, and I saw kimchi. I bought it, expecting nothing more than to snack on it while watching old episodes of Rick and Morty, or The Office, or some other nonsense.

I tend to start out most mornings with a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, fully aware that it is one day going to kill me. My grandfather died of a heart attack. My father, a far more healthier man than me, has already had a heart attack. And they too started each morning with a bacon, egg and cheese.

You see, when I was growing up, my grandfather owned a deli. It was a small, quaint and unassuming family deli nestled inside of some pre-war Oceanside apartment in Queens, New York, in which my family also lived. The deli had no grill, no broiler, no fryer. Just a four-burner stovetop in which my grandfather made everything.

Every bacon, egg and cheese started the same. First, he placed the slabs of bacon in a hot cast iron pan. When finished, he removed them and toasted the bun in the bacon fat, then fried the egg in there with salt and pepper. Then he placed a slice of cheese on top of the egg, while he slathered the bun with ketchup and more fresh pepper. He finished it by wrapping the whole thing in tin foil, like a gift, and handing it to his customer with a smile. He did this for 40 years. All day. Every day. It was humbling to watch, magnificent to smell, magically delicious to eat, and all born out of pure love. I know eating a bacon, egg and cheese one day is going to kill me, but I don’t care, because it is a part of me.

There is something in Polite Provisions (4696 30th St., University Heights) that reminds me of my grandfather’s deli. The marble. The woodwork. The skylight. There is also something in Elliot Mizuki’s bartending skills that reminds me of my grandfather. The warm smile. The hospitable nature. The deliberate movements, with thoughtfulness and care; there is an attention to detail that is often lost among industry “professionals.”

But back to the bacon, egg and cheese with kimchi. It’s terrible. I don’t know why I keep making it. Perhaps it is because these are two things I love and I want them to work. But they don’t. It’s a failed marriage. A painfully drawn-out relationship.

On the menu at Polite Provisions is a cocktail titled 38th Parallel. This too, contains two things I love: kimchi and gin. This, on paper, seems like a disastrous relationship to me. I mean, if I can’t make something work with bacon—the universal binder of all things delicious—how can it work with gin?

Again, I was wrong. The botanicals and mint aromatics lasso in the fermented cabbage. It’s savory but refreshing. Spicy but herbal and cooling. Sweet and sour. Basically, all of the elements that make something great. It’s masterfully thoughtful, skillfully made and habit-forming just like my grandfather’s sandwiches

38th Parallel

as prepared at Polite Provisions

2 oz. kimchi-infused Beefeater

3/4 oz. freshlime juice

3/4 oz. simple syrup

1 bar spoon ofSriracha hot sauce

Pinch of mint

Pinch of sea salt

Dried red chili pepper

Combine all ingredients in mixing tin with ice, shake and pour over crushed ice. Garnish with the mint, lime and chili.