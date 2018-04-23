30: Fine-wining at Cowboy Star

I first became intimate with sangria during my first bar manager job back in the day. It was circa 2005 and I was working at a family-owned restaurant in an old boxcar diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. One of the owners was also an internationally known chef and his wife loved sangria. It was a staple of the bar menu for years before I arrived and remained after I left.

The owner also loved sangria for a few reasons, the primary one being that it is incredibly cost efficient to any bar. The old wine that was about to get dumped down the sink was magically transformed into a new revenue generator at ten dollars a glass. This was a no-waste restaurant and while this is now common, back in 2004 it was still somewhat unheard of.

One of the things that was different in 2004 was that it was pre-modern mixology. There were a handful of people floating around Manhattan at the time making creative cocktails, but for the most part, there were very few creative outlets in bars back then; very few places in which you can impart your own style into a cocktail. The sangria was one of those things from a bartender’s perspective that you could hold sway over. Craft, change and make your own.

The first cocktail book I ever owned was a sangria cocktail recipe book given to me by the owner of that diner. I started applying these recipes to the sangrias that we used to serve. Then at some point I stopped following them and started creating my own. I began changing the lemon to grapefruit and started adding random kitchen ingredients such as cloves, cinnamon and even truffle oil. It was exciting and new. No one I knew was doing it, but no one ever said it was wrong. For me, it was harmless experimentation that helped shape the years to come.

Few establishments still serve sangria. Luckily for San Diego, Cowboy Star (640 10th Ave., Downtown) didn’t gravitate to this idea. It is one of the small places in San Diego that has been doing sangria well, and has been doing it well for a long time.

Sangria is often a tricky thing to make good, much less describe what makes it taste good. To me, a good sangria has minor hallmarks of wine. It shouldn’t really taste like wine at all. It should go through the process of becoming itself; finding its own character. Its own life. Its own being.

I know what Cowboy Star sangria tastes like because I have had it for years. It is balanced and untethered from wine characteristics. A true product of its maker, Beverage Director Garth Flood, the sangria is textured, contains light fruit qualities and feels robust and effervescent. Flavors imparted by the bartender, the way sangria should be.

Sangria

as prepared at Cowboy Star

4 oz. Red wine

2 oz. White wine

½ oz. Peach schnapps

½ oz. Crème de cassis

½ oz. Bourbon

½ oz. Dr. Pepper

Combine all ingredients and let rest together. Serve in a wine glass with ice. Garnish with sliced oranges.