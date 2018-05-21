32: Getting suckered at The Brew Project

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward CB(S)D

I once spent over $300 at a Palm Reader. I say over $300, because I was slightly, eh, heavily intoxicated and have no idea exactly how much money I gave her at the time. Seeing my state, both emotionally and physically, the palm reader decided to take me for all the money I had on me.

I woke up the next morning with empty pockets and a severe hangover. I felt like a fool. This wasn’t an uncommon feeling to me at the time, but this time I woke up with the knowledge that I’m truly a sucker. I’ll believe anything anyone tells me especially when I’m drunk, and that understanding certainly applies to some babbling old woman who says she can read my future and then sells me a few wax candles for hundreds of dollars in order to save my soul.

Yeah, I guess I’ve always been a bit of a sucker.

The same can now be said for CBD. I know it’s probably more scientifically proven than, say, soul-saving candles, but there also seems like a little bit of blind faith required to start using CBD. For those unaware of what CBD is, it’s a cannabis compound that reportedly has medical benefits, but without the stoned feeling. According to Project CBD, it can relieve “inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms and other conditions without disconcerting feelings of lethargy or dysphoria.”

So sure, I’m aware that citing Project CBD could be considered a questionable source.

However, my first experience with CBD cocktails was, in fact, quite a relaxing, calming and enjoyable one. On the menu at The Brew Project (3683 Fifth Ave.) in Hillcrest are several cocktails that list CBD as an ingredient. There is the delightful Tropical CBD Lemonade with orgeat and pineapple, as well as a Fernet and Lemonade with CBD on draft. Still, my preference was the CB(S)D, a delicious and straightforward Toronto cocktail made with CBD and Swinford Canadian style whiskey, but distilled here in San Diego.

For those unfamiliar with the Toronto cocktail, it is a cocktail that is older than your grandparents and can be found in cocktail books dating back to at least 1922. It is rumored to have originated in Toronto when there was a lot of Italian immigration, hence the Fernet Branca. It has all the grit, bite and spice of the Canadian whiskey, but with an added sweetness and a backbone of menthol and eucalyptus from the Fernet. It’s an amazing cocktail when done right, and Nick Adams at Brew Project does it right. The balance of the ingredients is almost euphoric, or maybe the euphoria came from the addition of the CBD to the cocktail. I’m not sure, but whatever you tell me, I’ll believe.

CB(S)D

as prepared at The Brew Project

2 oz. Swinford Canadian style whiskey

1/4 oz. Fernet Branca

1/4 oz. simple syrup

3 dashes Angostura bitters

15 ml. CBD oil

Stir all ingredients together in a mixing glass and pour into a rocks glass with a large ice cube. Garnish with an orange twist.