33: Red joy at Great Maple

Bloody Marys have always baffled me. It’s mainly because they seem like something that I should like. They are savory, complex and thoughtful. They promote individuality, authenticity and creativity. They are synonymous with a certain laissez-faire attitude. This sort of, “fuck it! it’s noon and I’m going to get hammered, just try and stop me”-type attitude.

I respect and endorse all of the above mentioned, and yet, for some reason, I hate Bloody Marys.

In fact, I don’t believe that I have ever actually finished a whole Bloody Mary. And trust me, I’ve gotten to the bottom of a glass of some vile shit. Maybe it’s the unknowingly varying spiciness of them. Maybe it’s the ungodly acidic tones lent by the tomato juice that seem to strip away my stomach lining as if it was a savvy hoodlum and my kidneys were made of copper.

They seem to be so soul-satisfying as well. I become envious every time I walk into a restaurant at brunch, or through an airport bar, and everyone is smiling and happy while drinking these giant glasses of obnoxiously garnished red joy. I wish it could be me.

Anyway, it was recently Memorial Day, which is as fine a day for drinking Bloody Marys as ever there was, so I decided to give it another go.

A few weeks back San Diego Magazine released its annual restaurant “Best Of” list, in which there was a “Best Bloody Mary” category. The critics’ pick for Best Bloody Mary went to Great Maple (1451 Washington St.). I respect food critic Troy Johnson’s opinion, and also that of Great Maple owner Johnny Rivera. The latter is the owner of Great Maple, as well as the co-owner of the perennially popular Hash House A Go Go, so if there were anybody in town that would know his way around a Bloody Mary, it would be him. He’s been the undisputed king of breakfast and brunch in San Diego for years. I decided to give Great Maple’s GM Bloody Mary a try.

When I arrived, there was about 30 people waiting in the parking lot to get a seat in the dining room, and even when I tried to get a seat at the bar, it still took me 10 minutes of uncomfortable hovering. In that hovering I looked around the room at all the happy faces with their giant red glasses of joy.

Long story short, I finally got a seat and a Bloody Mary, and I have to tell you: I can’t stand Bloody Marys. It had all the requisite elements of spice and salt and acid and savory. I don’t know what the fuck it is about the Bloody Mary. However, I will tell you one more thing. I actually finished the damn thing, so, that’s saying something.

GM BLOODY MARY

as prepared at Great Maple

2 oz. Green Mark vodka

4 oz. Major Peters The Works Bloody Mary mix

2 dashes Tabasco

1/2 bar spoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 half bar spoonof horseradish

Salt and pepper

Pickled okra

Lemon wedge

2 olives

Combine all ingredients (except garnish) in a tin with ice. Roll Bloody Mary back and forth between tins until chilled, then transfer contents into a salt and pepper rimmed glass. Garnish with okra, lemon and olives.