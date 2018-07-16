36: Contemplating insanity at La Puerta

I had a friend in high school that used to drink Pepsi every morning. This disturbed me. I know I’m a bit of a traditionalist and, at times, it can be a hindrance upon my life, but at other times, it just makes sense to conform to the norms. Drinking coffee and orange juice in the morning are examples of when it feels good to conform. But drinking Pepsi first thing every day is just downright insanity.

I feel the same way about certain cocktails as well. For those of you out there that drink Bloody Marys after 5 p.m. and wonder whether the bartender thinks it’s downright insane... We do. It’s weird.

Certain things just feel right at certain times. A beer before bed? Totally normal. A mimosa before bed? Eh, it’s a very odd decision and would make me question the drinker’s ability to make rational choices. I mean, who the hell drinks orange juice and champagne before bed? That’s crazy talk, but I’m sure some sociopath out there does.

Actually, most cocktails are attached to some hourly stigma. Manhattans at brunch? Again, very peculiar. An old fashioned at lunch? Not as bad, but still suspect.

The margarita, on the other hand, comes with no such time restraints or stigmas. It’s one of the drink’s charms. One can drink a margarita at any point in the day, and rest easy knowing that they are not being secretly judged by anyone. Well, actually, that’s not entirely true. The margarita order one gives the bartender might have certain professional stigmas attached to it. So, seeing as how it’s been grotesquely hot lately, I figure now would be a good time to flesh out any margarita preferences for those planning on imbibing the world’s most popular tequila cocktail this summer.

“Oh man. There are lots of great tequila for a marg, but I love Tapatio 110 Proof in a marg. I also love using Fortaleza blanco with 2 dashes of orange bitters,” says Kate Owca, bar manager of La Puerta (560 Fourth Ave.).

La Puerta is one of my two go-to spots in San Diego when I actually want a margarita. It’s one of the few cocktails around that I crave. As for the Whole Lotta Love margarita at La Puerta, Owca says “El Charro is a nice highland tequila at a great price. We offer the choice of blanco, reposado or anejo. There’s nice agave notes, with some clear citrus hints and brightness in the blanco. With reposado, you still get nice cooked agave with a pleasant spice. The anejo is a bit richer with subtle vanilla while still showcasing cooked agave.”

I tend to go blanco when ordering a margarita. As far as other margarita etiquette type questions, I’m sure salt comes to mind. Go for a pinch in the drink rather than a rimmed glass. I know, it sounds insane, but it’s the way.

Whole Lotta Love Margarita

as prepared at La Puerta

1 1/2 oz. El Charro tequila

1 oz. Fresh-squeezed lime

1 oz. agave nectar

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.