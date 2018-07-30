37: Beating the heat at the Lafayette Hotel

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Watermelon Juice Box

I’m just going to come out and say it: I have a garbage palate.

It’s not that I cannot differentiate between the distinct spices present in a dish, or pull out certain botanicals in a tasting. It’s more that while doing so, they always remind me of junk food. For instance, whenever I eat a beautiful encrusted sweetbread, my mind automatically goes to McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The same goes for cocktails. Whenever I sip on a fruit-forward citrus cocktail, my brain starts to draw a line between garbage flavor memories from my childhood. Is that Fun Dip I taste? Or, is it more of a red Skittles?

It happens every time. To me, Hefeweizen and Banana Daiquiris are pretty much Banana Runts. The list goes on and on. I’m pretty sure it is a direct result of spending much of my formative years eating from the kitchen of a single working mom. Most of my meals growing up came from out of a box, and we ate them sitting around the TV. Stouffer’s chicken pot pie, tuna fish sandwiches, pizza delivery and, of course, McDonald’s. That was most of my meals growing up.

I remember going to friends’ houses as a kid and being absolutely awestruck about what they were having for dinner. Some giant bird or meat that had been brined, basted or roasted and served alongside bright, steaming, vibrant vegetables with breads and salads. I might as well have been watching the inner workings of some tribe on the Discovery Channel. What is all this exotic-ass shit and this strange communal behavior?

Sometimes I’d have the audacity to complain that dinner was better across the street. It took me a long time to realize the hardship that my mother endured just to provide the shelter and comfort that I took for granted. So now, as a result I cherish my garbage palate because it’s a reminder of all of the love it took to create the junk palate.

That being said, the Watermelon Juice Box at the Lafayette Hotel (2223 El Cajon Blvd.) appealed heavily to my junk palate. It was during the most recent heat wave, and I was pretty beat down by the high temperatures. At the time, it reminded me of how grumpy and useless I was as a kid in the heat while my mom was trying to drag me to the beach on her day off. Hating every minute of it until we got there and my mom busted out a bunch of chopped-up watermelon from her bag. Damn that used to make me happy.

I was thinking about that when, lo and behold, I saw the Watermelon Juice Box on the menu. Vodka, lime, elderflower and watermelon juice? In this fucking heat? Yes, give me that!

Honestly, I know what some of you are thinking: A vodka cocktail with watermelon? That’s fucking easy. What’s the big deal? Well, to be honest, it wasn’t a big deal, but it had a ton of watermelon juice with mild citrus to help bring it to life and vodka to offer respite from the heat but not to distract from the refreshing attributes. It made my garbage palate and me very happy, indeed.

Watermelon Juice Box

as prepared at The Lafayette Hotel

2 oz. Tito’s Vodka

1 oz. house-made watermelon juice

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

3/4 oz. St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Combine all ingredients together in a tall glass. Stir, pour over ice and garnish with watermelon slice.