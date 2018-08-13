38: Lingering questions at You & Yours Distillery Co.

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward 2:15 to Cabo

OK, so this is the hardest article I’ve written to date.

I wanted to start this article by going through the merits of the cocktail, then move on to how much I love Topo Chico mineral water (the love is pretty deep. It’s one of the few constants in my refrigerator). I’d then finish the article with some nonsense about how much I appreciate honeydew in the summer time. You know, some ongoing nonsense about seasonality.

But there was something troubling that kept happening when I was writing about the topics above. These lingering questions kept coming up. Old flags that still fly within me.

You see, there are three women in particular that I have cherished throughout my career, and they have all, at one point or another, asked me the same question, of which I have always given the same shameful answer.

The question has always been, “Do you not think things would be different for you in this industry if you weren’t a male?”

To which I would always, thoughtlessly, shrug my stupid ape shoulders and reply, “I don’t see what difference it makes?”

Because, well, I honestly didn’t see what the difference was at the time.

I honestly didn’t think gender played a role in any success that I had, because I don’t judge people by the accents in which they speak, the religions in which they put their faith, or the organs they play with at night.

This is, of course, a bad way to look at shit.

Anyway, the point I’m trying to make is that You & Yours Distilling Co. (1495 G St.) in the East Village is dope. It is the first female-owned distillery in Southern California and they make really great gin, and with a wonderful sensibility and really great branding. All under the management and guidance of a very talented woman, Laura Johnson. It is one of the few places in this city that San Diego should really be proud to have in its backyard.

There is also something about the distillery itself. There’s a certain air of feminine sophistication. It reminds me of about a decade ago, when I first went in to Café Chloe (R.I.P. and much love.) in the same neighborhood.

Anyway, I just felt the need to say that we (San Diego) are lucky to have you.

Also, I write this column frequently and am rarely in a place where the majority of the cocktails on the list excite me. However, if readers find themselves at You & Yours Distillery Co. this summer and have any difficulty making a decision on the cocktail list, go with the 2:15 to Cabo.

Yes, it has Topo Chico, which is the shit. And yes it has honeydew, which I also love because of seasonality and whatnot, but it’s also because it was really fucking good. Sweet and sour. Savory and spicy. Reminiscent of a fruit cup in Mexico, which is where I assume it gets its name.

2:15 to Cabo

as prepared at You & Yours Distilling Co.

1/2 oz. cucumber juice

1 1/2 oz. honeydew/agave/pear shrub mix

1 1/2 oz. You & Yours Sunday Gin

Topo Chico

The honeydew/agave/pear shrub mix is made by juicing fresh honeydew and blending that honeydew juice with agave nectar and pear vinegar at a ratio of two parts honeydew juice, one part agave and one part pear vinegar.

Build in a tajin-rimmed stemless wine glass. Fill almost to the top with ice, and top off with Topo Chico. Garnish with cilantro leaves.