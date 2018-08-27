39: Culture clashes at Catania

Photo by Ian Ward Barrio Italiano

The banh mi sandwich is accredited to being invented at some point in the 1950s in Saigon at a small bakery named Hoa Ma. The truth, however, is that its origins might date back to at least a century previous or even further than that.

What is undisputed when it comes to the banh mi is that if it weren’t for the French colonization of the region, the banh mi sandwich would not exist. Whether or not we attribute the beginning of the banh mi to early French catholic missionaries or to the French occupation of Saigon following the French-China second opium war in 1860—in which the French sent some 70 ships with soldiers, along with baguettes and pâté chaud—either way, the sandwich is the direct result of a culture clash. And when the French inevitably retreated from Vietnam, the locals took all the hoity-toity French shit and made it their own. The banh mi sandwich is essentially a middle finger to the French by way of the Vietnamese people. A big old “Hey you, look what we did with your stupid fucking baguette. We took it and made it better.”

Either way I love the history of cuisine and cocktails. The intangible bits and pieces that bring a certain thing in to existence. Take the Barrio Italiano cocktail at Catania (7863 Girard Ave. #301, cataniasd.com) in La Jolla, for instance.

“This drink is a riff on the Dartmouth Highball, itself a play on the Pimm’s Cup, which was served at an establishment in Boston where I worked and learned about all things cocktails,” says Barrio Italiano creator Chris Balchum. “The bar was Eastern Standard Kitchen & Drinks, and the cocktail was named after another Massachusetts city. It was a fun go-to for someone who wanted something refreshing on those humid, summer days in New England, but also had a refreshing bitterness in the background. The drink featured Plymouth Gin with Pimms No. 1, lemon, sugar, mint and ginger beer. The Barrio Italiano brings in that Southern California connection by extending across the border to Mexico, pairing sweet and bitter Averna with the smoke of Mezcal, locally grown strawberries and mint and basil, a staple in any Italian kitchen.”

I do love a good Pimm’s cup. It is one of the more satisfying libations in the whole cocktail rolodex, and the Barrio Italiano does not fall too far from its proverbial tree. The mezcal gives the drink smoke but also depth, and the mint, ginger beer and strawberry syrup offer a playful fruitiness to complement the bitter amaro notes.

Truly thought provoking cocktails are hard to find. More importantly, I hope cocktail enthusiasts realize that the history of the world can often be found in a glass just as much as it can be found on a plate.

Barrio Italiano

as prepared at Catania

1 ½ oz. El Silencio mezcal

1 oz. lemon juice

¾ oz. strawberry basil syrup

3/4 oz. Amaro Averna

Pinch of mint

Splash of ginger beer

Mint bouquet

Add all ingredients except ginger beer to shaker tin, add ice, shake, double strain into a Collins glass with new ice and garnish with mint.