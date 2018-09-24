41: Foodie feelings at Fernside

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Woo Bob

I remember the first time that I heard the word “foodie.” I also remember the feeling the word invoked, as it left a mild distaste in my mouth and my ears. Occasionally new words come knocking on my door, and I treat them with the same suspicious manner. Think of the first time someone muttered the words “lit,” or “woke,” or, here’s a good one, “cray cray.” I’m not sure about readers, but they set off some strange alarm within me.

Foodie, on the other hand, brought with it something else. It was more than just the discomfort that comes with an inauthentic new word. It was almost an attack on my way of life. I know that sounds exaggerative, but at the time I was working in restaurants so whenever someone would sit at my bar and define themselves as “foodies,” it felt like there was always a belittling factor to it. I would hear guests tell me how they were a foodie, and how their entire lives revolved around food, which is a bit of a stretch. If their entire life revolved around good food, then they’d likely be working as a career server, or a line cook, or a sous chef, or an executive chef, or a manager, or a maître d’, or a sommelier, or (like me at the time) a bartender.

Let me reiterate one thing, I love almost everyone that comes into my bar. It’s truly an honor to serve them and hopefully make them happy, but the word foodie drives me mad.

Even those who work within the service industry have a tendency to leave it eventually. Very few can stick it out. Lifers, however, commit and dedicate themselves to the craft. I can call Christian Siglin one of these lifers.

He recently opened up his own place, Fernside (1946 Fern St.), in South Park. To those of you who have not gone through the opening of a restaurant, let me just say, it is a fucking nightmare. It’s emotionally, physically and financially draining. It breaks people. It bleeds people. And all we ask from it in return is the opportunity to serve the community gracefully.

The photo above of the Woo Bob cocktail is taken in a plastic cup because on the night of Fernside’s soft opening, there was no glassware. It didn’t matter to me in the slightest, but, I’m sure it bothered Siglin, as it would any perfectionist. And that, in a word, is what we want to put forth when opening a restaurant/bar: perfection.

The Woo Bob cocktail is a banger and a fine representation of what Siglin is known for. It’s balanced, nuanced, effervescent and refreshing. The rhubarb offers sourness while the cucumber brings vegetal comfort and a soft, sophisticated roundness.

It was certainly enough for this foodie to wish Mr. Siglin and Fernside the best of luck on their new venture.

Woo Bob

as prepared at Fernside

1 1/2 oz. Angelisco blanco tequila

1/2 oz. Giffard rhubarb liqueur

3/4 oz. lime juice

1/4 oz. simple syrup

2 oz. Cutwater cucumber soda water

Pinch of salt

Shake all ingredients into a mixer and strain over fresh ice. Top with Cutwater cucumber soda water and garnish with cucumber slices.