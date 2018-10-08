42: Being honest and kind at Lola 55

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward Holy Piñata

Sometimes it’s truly difficult to put out these jabbering bi-monthly installments. Not because I don’t enjoy writing them, or because, deep down, I know that no one really reads them. Rather, it becomes difficult because, well, I’ve been very honest in these columns and being honest can be taxing.

What does that mean?, the only reader of this column might be asking themselves.

Well, it means that I live my daily life trying to be a kind and honest man, but often the two do not mesh. Think of any situation wherein someone we care about wears a hideous new outfit or gets an awful tattoo. For example, if we run into someone on the street wearing a pair of camouflage crocs, we honestly want to tell them what a truly awful decision they’ve made, but instead kindly affirm their decision.

Writing these columns can be a bit like that.

This can be even more taxing due to the fact that I often know a lot of the people whose cocktails I write about. It’s crappy enough to tell someone to their face that you don’t like their creation and hard work, but it is quite another thing to put that shit in print for all—well, a few people—to read.

So, I showed up at Lola 55 (1290 F St.) in the East Village to write a cocktail review recently. Upon arrival, I saw Gareth Moore, the bar manager at Lola 55, shoot me a slightly concerned look, as if to say you’re not here to write one of your reviews, are you? I assured him that I was there to write a fair review, but that I would find something nice to say, as I often do, in one capacity or another. However, the plain fact was that I didn’t need to try to find something nice to say, because the cocktail I had was actually delicious.

My one dear reader, you have no idea what a relief it is when that happens.

The cocktail I’m referring to is the Holy Piñata, a combination of mezcal, pineapple-banana cordial, lime and Créole orgeat.

“The pineapple-banana cordial is an ode to a pineapple aqua fresca that the kitchen occasionally makes,” Moore told me. “Pineapple and cactus fruit equal a funky, banana-laden version of pineapple that works really well with mez-tiki-esque cocktails. The idea behind the cocktail was to pair with some of Lola 55’s spicier tacos.”

I thought the companionship that occurred between the carrot adobada taco and the Holy Piñata was outstanding. The sweetness from the pineapple brought out some of the spicier high tones of the adobada, while the mezcal mirrored a lot of what was going on in the taco. As a person who has married cocktails and food together for a living, I appreciated both the contrasting and complimentary elements between the two.

In the end, I’m happy that writing this column did not turn out to be the equivalent of running into Mr. Moore out on the street wearing a pair of camouflage crocs and me saying, “Hey man, you look great.”

Holy Piñata

as prepared at Lola 55

1 1/2 oz. Mezcal

1 oz. Pineapple banana cordial

1 oz. Creole orgeat

1/2 oz. lime juice

Mint

Cherry

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with mint and cherry.