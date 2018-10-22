43: Feeling at home at Aero Club

× Expand Photo by Ian Ward The Vieux Carre

For a while now, I’d heard the owners of The Waterfront had purchased Aero Club (3365 India St.) and that worried me. I may have mentioned this before here, but for a long time I was a severe alcoholic, trying poorly to cope with depression while living aboard an old Catalina 27 docked in Shelter Cove.

During this time, I spent almost every single night in the seat of one bar or another. Still, the only place I truly felt at home in a sense was at Club Marina. Every other bar that I used to frequent made me more depressed in some way. But at Club Marina, the depression kind of leveled out. There’s something about a true dive bar that alleviates expectations, and at times that can be a good thing. At a true dive bar, there’s no faking where you are, what you are about to do, or lying to yourself about your social and spiritual status.

And there are very few true dive bars left. Club Marina, for instance, is kind of gone. The Waterfront people purchased it and turned into something else. Something kind of shiny with reflective surfaces that you don’t want to look at when you are in a dive bar.

I was truly fearful they were going to do the same thing with Aero Club.

Taking a seat at Aero Club, it felt the same as it always had. The place looked the same. Head bartender Eric Zufall was smiling and truly hospitable. “Genuine” was the word that came to mind at the time. It was a relief.

I asked Mr. Zufall to make me something that he felt embodied the Aero Club, and he responded with the Vieux Carré cocktail. He told me that whenever someone who appreciates spirits asks him for a cocktail, he prescribes them a Vieux Carré.

“It’s not something everyone knows to order on their own, unless you’re in the industry, but if you’re not, you typically wouldn’t order it,” Zufall said. “But when they have it for the first time, they experience the balance of the sweetness and the spiciness from the rye. There is a uniqueness that sets in.”

New Orleans bartender Walter Bergeron supposedly created the Vieux Carré in the late 1930s at the Carousel Bar inside the Hotel Monteleone. It is comprised of equal parts rye, cognac and vermouth. At Aero Club, Zufall makes it with James Pepper Rye, stating that he prefers to use higher proof ryes that have spent considerably more time in the barrel.

Anyway, all cocktails have history, and what is history if not a bunch of nonsense stories. Or in my case, a series of bi-monthly rants.

The Vieux Carré

as prepared at Aero Club

¾ oz. rye

¾ oz. cognac

¾ oz. sweet vermouth

1 tspn. Bénédictine

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Stir all ingredients together and serve in a rocks glass with ice. Garnish as desired.