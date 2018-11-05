44: Revaluating and pre-batching at Puesto

Photo by Ian Ward

A week or so ago, I was at a party and introduced to a mutual friend of several people I know and respect. This gentleman was friendly, nice and gracious, but somewhere in the midst of our conversation he said to me, “I read your column. You know, the cocktail column that doesn’t talk about cocktails.”

The rest of the evening progressed and while the comment did not offend me, it kept revolving around my tiny brain. Had I been taking this opportunity to highlight local talented bartenders and simply used it as a way for me to hash out my issues? Have I been some shitty, exploitative incubus of a local cocktail writer? Am I doing it again right now? Fuck, I am.

So this article is going to be fully dedicated to the prep of one cocktail, which is the Mezcalito at Puesto (La Jolla and Downtown locations). As far as my overvalued opinion goes, the Mezcalito is a great representation of where craft and expedition intersect. At times, it can be very hard to put out quality-driven and focused cocktails for a lot of people (Puesto is very popular). In doing so, bartenders tend to lean toward a system of what we call “pre-batching,” which is the process of combining multiple ingredients together beforehand so when it comes time to make the cocktail there are less steps to take. Most pre-batching involves multiple spirits mixed together in one bottle and multiple mixers bottled together in another.

At Puesto however, the Mezcalito base prep is intricate, thoughtful and time consuming. It’s very similar to the process of making a great sauce. The cocktail itself is herbaceous, smoky and tart with big notes of fall spice. It manages the hard task of being both refreshing, bold and high-toned.

But enough of my talking. This column is about the cocktail and here is the full recipe. I might use it to prepare a lot of drinks for a party where a stranger might make me revaluate my entire column.

Mezcalito

as prepared at Puesto

Mezcalito Base Prep Ingredients:

397 gm. tamarind pulp

2 qt. water (room temp)

1 Kaffir lime leaf6 gm. whole star anise

5 each whole clove

794 gm. granulated white sugar

Place the tamarind, water, lime leaf, star anise, and clove in a sauce pot and bring to a boil. Use a whisk to break up the tamarind block. Reduce the stove heat to low and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain the reduced mixture through a fine metal mesh strainer, tapping the side of the strainer vigorously with a wooden spoon. Do not force the pulp through the mesh as this will produce an overly thick and gritty texture. Add the sugar and whisk vigorously until dissolved. Place the finished product into quart size containers and cover. Label and refrigerate.

Cocktail Recipe:

2 oz. Mezcalito base

1 oz. fresh lime juice

1.5 oz. Vida mezcal

1 oz. Huana Guanabana liqueur

1 charred orange slice

1 Kaffir lime leaf